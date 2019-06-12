White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Heating up in June
Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 win over Washington.
The highly-touted rookie has homered in three of his last four games and is hitting .313 (10-for-32) with six extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored in his last nine games. He slugged just .390 through the first two months but has a .688 slugging percentage in June.
