White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Heating up
Jimenez went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in a 9-6 seven-inning victory against the Yankees on Friday.
The 22-year-old is heating up. He's 8-for-16 (.500) and has posted three extra-base hits (his only three this year) in the last four games. This hot streak has raised his batting average to .319 for the year. He also has two homers, six RBI and three runs.
