Jimenez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday's 3-0 loss to Houston.

The 22-year-old rookie returned from the injured list Monday, suiting up for the first time since April 26. Jimenez dropped his season average to .229 across 83 at-bats after the hitless day. He has just five extra-base hits and a .642 OPS.

