Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

Jimenez's 15th homer of the year was a two-run shot off Matt Boyd in the sixth inning. He drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the next frame. The rookie remains hot after a strong June (.284/.340/602 with eight homers) and has now dragged his OPS up to .777.