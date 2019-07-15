Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics.

Jimenez gave his club its only lead in the seventh inning when he launched a solo home run to center. The blast was his fifth in the last 11 games and gives him 17 on the season. Jimenez sports a lackluster .244 batting average, but that number is more tolerable for fantasy owners as long as he continues to supply the power.

