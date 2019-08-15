Jimenez went 2-for-5 with a home run and three runs scored Wednesday against the Astros.

Jimenez took Will Harris deep in the seventh inning to record his 20th homer of the season. While he had a slow start immediately after being activated off the injured list, Jimenez has put together a nice stretch since the calendar flipped to August by collecting at least one hit 12 of 14 games -- though only five have for extra-bases. For the season, Jimenez is hitting .240/.294/.463 across 340 plate appearances.