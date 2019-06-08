Jimenez went 1-for-4 in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Jimenez has hit in three straight games (all singles), just the third time this season he's strung together such a streak. The rookie outfielder is making very little impact for the White Sox with six home runs, 14 RBI and a .383 slugging percentage in 38 games. He talked to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times about feeling the pressure to produce. "When you come in as a rookie, you want to do great. Not good - great," he said. "And sometimes it doesn't work like that right away. That's why I say I have to be patient. I know good things are going to come." One area of improvement is patience at the plate; he has to stop chasing breaking balls outside the zone.