Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Jimenez launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, which at the time gave the White Sox a four-run cushion. However, it turned out to be key as the Twins rallied for two in the ninth to make it close. The homer was Jimenez's 13th of the season and his seventh in 17 games.

