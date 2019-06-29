White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits insurance homer
Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins.
Jimenez launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, which at the time gave the White Sox a four-run cushion. However, it turned out to be key as the Twins rallied for two in the ninth to make it close. The homer was Jimenez's 13th of the season and his seventh in 17 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Continues driving in runs•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Stays hot at plate•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Goes yard twice in rout•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Heating up in June•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers in second straight game•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hits seventh homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...