Jimenez provided all the runs the White Sox would need in their 2-0 victory over the Royals on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.

Jimenez launched his seventh homer of the season in the second inning off of Brad Keller. The rookie has gone 10-for-32 at the plate over his last nine games, slowly dragging his season slash line up to .229/.279/.403.