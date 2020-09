Jimenez came up hobbling after beating out an infield single during Monday's 7-4 loss to Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ramirez stayed in the game after some mild discomfort. "He said he felt like he pinched his knee a little bit," manager Rick Renteria said. "He said he was 100 percent fine. Sometimes you can step on the bag and just irritate it a little." The slugging outfielder finished with three hits in four at-bats, including his 14th home run.