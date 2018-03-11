Jimenez (knee) entered Saturday's game as a pinch-hitter and hit an opposite-field, two-run home run.

Jimenez has been slowed by a knee injury this spring, but had been improving over the week. The White Sox announced that he was slated to start Sunday, but he'd been badgering manager Rick Renteria to play, so the manager relented and allowed him pinch-hit a day earlier.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories