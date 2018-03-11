White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers as PH Saturday
Jimenez (knee) entered Saturday's game as a pinch-hitter and hit an opposite-field, two-run home run.
Jimenez has been slowed by a knee injury this spring, but had been improving over the week. The White Sox announced that he was slated to start Sunday, but he'd been badgering manager Rick Renteria to play, so the manager relented and allowed him pinch-hit a day earlier.
