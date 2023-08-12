Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

Jimenez' third-inning blast off Corbin Burnes was his 13th of the season and first since July 23. His two RBI represent twice as many as he had previously accumulated thus far in August. Jimenez has played in 81 of the White Sox' 123 games and is on pace to play over 100 games for just the second time in his career. He currently has a .283 average with 50 RBI and 34 runs scored to go along with his 13 home runs.