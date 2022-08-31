Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI and run scored in a 9-7 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Jimenez came up with a timely two-RBI single in the fifth and later added to his RBI total with a solo shot in the seventh to help keep his team in the game. It was his eighth home run of the campaign. Jimenez has had an excellent time at the plate in August, slashing .376/.468/.516. The 25-year-old outfielder has missed significant time this season sue to a hamstring injury but has an excellent .500 SLG over 1079 career at-bats.