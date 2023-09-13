Jimenez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 11-10 loss against Kansas City.

Jimenez got the White Sox on the board in the fifth inning with a solo blast off Jordan Lyles, cutting the deficit to 9-1 and jumpstarting an improbable comeback in an eventual one-run Chicago loss. The homer snapped a 14-game power outage for Jimenez, with his last longball coming on Aug. 25. He's now batting .273 on the year with a .763 OPS, 16 homers, 58 RBI and 45 runs scored across 425 plate appearances.