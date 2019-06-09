Jimenez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over Kansas City.

The star rookie outfielder is up to eight homers this season with five coming since his return from the injured list on May 20. Jimenez still has just 17 RBI and a .713 OPS and hasn't quite broken out the way many fantasy owners had expected.

