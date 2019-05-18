Jimenez (ankle) went 2-for-5 with a solo home run for Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Jimenez has a hit in all four games while on a rehab assignment, going 6-for-16 with two extra-base hits and three runs scored. After starting the rehab stint with a game as the designated hitter, Jimenez played left field the next three games, including a full nine innings Thursday and Friday. If he's not back up with the White Sox this weekend, he should be up by Monday.

