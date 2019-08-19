Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a homer, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Angels.

Jimenez drove in his team's only runs Sunday, knocking an RBI triple in the fourth inning before tacking on a solo shot in the ninth. The rookie outfielder has 22 homers and 51 RBI with a .775 OPS this season.

