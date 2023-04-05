White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters before Wednesday's game the Giants that he's hopeful Jimenez (hamstring) will miss only two weeks, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Jimenez strained his left hamstring going from first to third Monday, and was placed on the injured list Wednesday. There's a chance that the injury could keep him out longer than those two weeks, but it does appear the 26-year-old should be able to return before the end of April.
