Jimenez (knee) said he hopes to be back on the field next week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez is dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, but the 21-year-old said he's feeling better and remains unconcerned about the issue. "I don't think it's something serious," Jimenez said. "My concern is I want to be playing now." The White Sox will likely continue to play it safe with the highly-regarded prospect, but barring any setbacks, it sounds like he should be back in Cactus League action sooner rather than later.