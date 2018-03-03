White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hopes to return next week
Jimenez (knee) said he hopes to be back on the field next week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez is dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, but the 21-year-old said he's feeling better and remains unconcerned about the issue. "I don't think it's something serious," Jimenez said. "My concern is I want to be playing now." The White Sox will likely continue to play it safe with the highly-regarded prospect, but barring any setbacks, it sounds like he should be back in Cactus League action sooner rather than later.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Being treated for tendinitis•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Participates in hitting drills•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tests knee in field Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with left knee soreness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Added to 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in winter ball action•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....