White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters before Wednesday's game against the Giants that he's hopeful Jimenez (hamstring) will miss only two weeks, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Jimenez strained his left hamstring going from first to third Monday, and he was placed on the injured list Wednesday. There's a chance that the injury could keep him out longer than those two weeks, but it appears the tentative timetable has the 26-year-old returning before the end of April.