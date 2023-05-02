site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-eloy-jimenez-in-tuesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: In Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jimenez (leg) is in the White Sox' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Jimenez was bothered by leg soreness during Sunday's game, but he's evidently feeling OK following Monday's off day. He's in the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup versus Joe Ryan.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read