White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Increases activity
Jimenez (knee) took batting practice and ran the bases Wednesday, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Jimenez has been sidelined since Feb. 26 with a bout of knee tendinitis. He's hoping to get on the field this week, but the White Sox aren't about to rush their top prospect.
