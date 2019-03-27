Jimenez was officially promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Jimenez was optioned to Triple-A on March 13 but his return to the big-league roster has been in the making since signing a six-year, $43 million extension with the White Sox last week. The 22-year-old top prospect is ticketed to serve as Chicago's everyday starter in left field and posted an impressive .355/.399/.597 slash line in 55 games at Charlotte last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories