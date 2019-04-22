White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Lands on bereavement list
Jimenez was placed on the bereavement list Monday.
Jimenez has returned home to mourn the passing of his grandmother. He'll be eligible to return prior to Friday's series opener against the Tigers, and according to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, that's when the rookie is expected to rejoin the White Sox. Nicky Delmonico was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding roster move and could see time in the outfield during Jimenez's absence.
