Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Monday against the Angels.

Jimenez took Carlos Estevez deep in the ninth inning to tally his fifth home run of the season and first since returning from the injured list May 28. Albeit in an extremely small sample, he's shown significant power production across two games by tallying two extra-base hits and driving in four. Jimenez has hit second and fourth in those two contests and will continue to occupy a premium spot in the White Sox order.