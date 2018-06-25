Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

This was Jimenez's first homer since he was promoted to the Knights last week. He's gone 4-for-13 with three walks in four games since joining Charlotte. Before his promotion, Jimenez cracked 10 home runs over 53 games for Double-A Birmingham.

