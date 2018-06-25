White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Launches first homer at Triple-A
Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
This was Jimenez's first homer since he was promoted to the Knights last week. He's gone 4-for-13 with three walks in four games since joining Charlotte. Before his promotion, Jimenez cracked 10 home runs over 53 games for Double-A Birmingham.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Jumps to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not ready for MLB yet•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with bruised side•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Earns Southern League honor•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could see first-half promotion to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...