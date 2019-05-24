Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Astros.

Jimenez homered on a line drive to center field in the fourth inning against starter Corbin Martin to boost the White Sox lead to 4-0. After recently coming off the injured list (ankle), the 22-year-old went 0-for-7 during the first two games of the series in Houston before launching two bombs Wednesday and another one Thursday to bring his season total to six. The outfielder is batting an underwhelming .234/.280/.447 with 11 RBI through 25 games this year, though those numbers seem to be on the rise.

