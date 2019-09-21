Jimenez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a grand slam and a second run scored in Friday's 10-1 rout of the Tigers.

The White Sox were already up 5-1 when Jimenez took Jordan Zimmermann deep in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, putting the game away. The rookie slugger is ending 2019 on a high note -- he's got an 11-game hitting streak going, slashing .426/.471/.851 with five homers and 17 RBI over that stretch, and Jimenez needs just one more long ball for 30 on the year.