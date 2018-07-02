White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Leaves game with leg injury
Jimenez exited Sunday's minor-league action with an apparent leg injury.
Jimenez went 1-for-2 during Triple-A Charlotte's matchup before being lifted from the game. He was removed after flying out to right field in the second inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, although more information should be released in the near future. Jimenez is ranked as Chicago's No. 1 minor-league prospect.
