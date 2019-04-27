Jimenez was lifted from Friday's game against the Tigers after suffering an apparent ankle injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez suffered the injury while attempting to rob a home run, and although he did go down for a short period of time, he managed to walk off the field under his own power. He's likely headed for X-rays and will be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury becomes known.

More News
Our Latest Stories