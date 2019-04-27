White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Leaves with injury
Jimenez was lifted from Friday's game against the Tigers after suffering an apparent ankle injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez suffered the injury while attempting to rob a home run, and although he did go down for a short period of time, he managed to walk off the field under his own power. He's likely headed for X-rays and will be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury becomes known.
