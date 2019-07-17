Manager Rick Renteria said Jimenez (elbow) is likely heading to the injured list after exiting Tuesday's game at Kansas City, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez was removed during the first inning after colliding with teammate Charlie Tilson in the outfield and was given a preliminary diagnosis of right elbow soreness. According to James Fegan of The Athletic, the 22-year-old is returning to Chicago to be further evaluated and will undergo an MRI.