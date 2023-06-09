White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Friday that Jimenez (calf) is likely to be sidelined for the next 4-to-5 days, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez was pulled from the second half of Thursday's doubleheader at Yankee Stadium after experiencing discomfort just below his left calf. Grifol expressed optimism that the 26-year-old slugger will be able to avoid the 10-day injured list, but he is apparently going to miss Chicago's entire three-game weekend set against the Marlins. Gavin Sheets is playing right field in Friday's series opener and Jake Burger is serving as the designated hitter.