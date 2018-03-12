White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Making big bang
Jimenez had a home run and a triple in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
After being slowed by a knee injury over the first few weeks of spring, Jimenez made a big splash over the weekend. He homered as a pinch hitter Saturday, then followed up with two extra-base hits and walk Sunday. While it looks like Jimenez is ready for the majors, the highly regarded prospect is expected to open the season at Double-A Birmingham.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers as pinch hitter•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will play Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return to action Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back to full activity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Increases activity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hopes to return next week•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...