Jimenez had a home run and a triple in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After being slowed by a knee injury over the first few weeks of spring, Jimenez made a big splash over the weekend. He homered as a pinch hitter Saturday, then followed up with two extra-base hits and walk Sunday. While it looks like Jimenez is ready for the majors, the highly regarded prospect is expected to open the season at Double-A Birmingham.