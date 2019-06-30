White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Mashes 14th homer
Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Twins.
The rookie now has 14 homers on the year, but five of them have come in the last 13 games -- a stretch during which Jimenez is slashing a strong .300/.345/.620. The 22-year-old has had an up-and-down beginning to his big-league career, but he could be gearing up for a big second half.
