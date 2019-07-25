Manager Rick Renteria said he hopes Jimenez (elbow) won't need a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez has been on the shelf for a little more than a week with a right ulnar nerve contusion. He's pain free and recently resumed baseball activities, hitting some flips and throwing from 90 feet Wednesday. Depending on how Jimenez responds to increased activity over the next week will likely determine whether he'll be cleared to return without embarking on a rehab assignment.