White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: MLB debut not ruled out in 2018
The White Sox will consider promoting Jimenez to the majors this season if he forces their hand, according to director of player development Chris Getz, Max Gelman of MiLB.com reports.
While it's easy to turn this story into an attention-grabbing headline, there's not a lot of substance here, as there are some qualifiers and no guarantees. It's not clear exactly what level of performance would force the team's hand, and even then, Getz only says they would consider promoting their top prospect. There is much more to be gained by keeping Jimenez down until mid April of 2019 than to promote him this summer in a non-competitive season. Jimenez, who was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on June 21, is hitting .250/.351/.438 with two home runs and a 5:4 K:BB in 37 plate appearances at the highest level of the minor leagues.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Launches first homer at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Jumps to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not ready for MLB yet•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with bruised side•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Earns Southern League honor•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...
-
Can we really trust Jesus Aguilar?
Jesus Aguilar has been revelation for the Brewers this year, whether they know it or not. Scott...