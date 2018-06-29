The White Sox will consider promoting Jimenez to the majors this season if he forces their hand, according to director of player development Chris Getz, Max Gelman of MiLB.com reports.

While it's easy to turn this story into an attention-grabbing headline, there's not a lot of substance here, as there are some qualifiers and no guarantees. It's not clear exactly what level of performance would force the team's hand, and even then, Getz only says they would consider promoting their top prospect. There is much more to be gained by keeping Jimenez down until mid April of 2019 than to promote him this summer in a non-competitive season. Jimenez, who was promoted to Triple-A Charlotte on June 21, is hitting .250/.351/.438 with two home runs and a 5:4 K:BB in 37 plate appearances at the highest level of the minor leagues.