Jimenez is out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Cubs due to renewed groin discomfort, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez missed a bit of time in mid-July due to left groin tightness and it is apparently bothering him again here in mid-August. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said the 26-year-old slugger is day-to-day. Chicago will be off Thursday before heading out to Colorado for a three-game weekend set against the Rockies.