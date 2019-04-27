White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: MRI on tap Saturday
Jimenez (ankle) will have an MRI Saturday and the White Sox will update his status Sunday morning, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Saturday's game was postponed, but it doesn't seem like Jimenez would have been ready to return to action in any case. X-rays were negative, and the initial diagnosis was a right ankle sprain. He could wind up needed a stint on the 10-day injured list. The only real knock on Jimenez coming into the season is that he has typically missed double-digit games each season with nagging lower-body injuries.
