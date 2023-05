Jimenez (abdomen) will spend 3-to-4 days on a rehab assignment with Double-A Birmingham before being re-evaluated, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez was spotted exiting the White Sox' clubhouse Tuesday with a suitcase headed for Birmingham, so it appears he could begin his rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday and return perhaps as early as this weekend. The slugger has been out since early May following an emergency appendectomy.