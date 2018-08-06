Jimenez (illness) is "really close" to joining the White Sox, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reports.

White Sox player development director Chris Getz said the organization's top prospect is nearing a promotion to Chicago. "He has done nothing but perform," Getz said. "This guy's been able to drive the ball to all fields. He's been able to set up pitchers. ... He's got a pretty good arm. We just want to make sure he's as ready as possible. We're getting really close." Jimenez, 21, continues to dominate Triple-A pitching, batting .376 with eight home runs, nine doubles and 18 RBI in 29 games.