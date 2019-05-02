Jimenez (ankle) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez sprained his ankle last week but is already making encouraging progress in his recovery. The outfielder took batting practice with a brace on his ankle Wednesday before hitting off a tee Thursday. If he continues to progress without any setbacks, Jimenez may not be forced to miss much more than the minimum amount of time.

