White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Nearing return from IL
Jimenez (elbow) said he expects to return from the injured list in "a few days," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez is on the cusp of a return after taking multiple rounds of batting practice and throwing to the bases from the outfield Friday. He's set to be reevaluated Saturday; if everything checks out OK, it sounds like Jimenez could be back for Tuesday's series opener against the Mets.
