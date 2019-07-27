Jimenez (elbow) said he expects to return from the injured list in "a few days," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jimenez is on the cusp of a return after taking multiple rounds of batting practice and throwing to the bases from the outfield Friday. He's set to be reevaluated Saturday; if everything checks out OK, it sounds like Jimenez could be back for Tuesday's series opener against the Mets.