White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Nearly completes cycle in return to lineup
Jimenez (foot) fell a triple shy of the cycle Sunday with High-A Winston-Salem, finishing the day 5-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Jimenez left Friday's contest prematurely after fouling a ball off his foot, but it doesn't appear to be having any lingering effects on the top prospect. He's now slashing .452/.514/.806 in nine games with his new organization as he continues to raise his already high prospect stock.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with foot bruise•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Off to good start with new org•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Traded to White Sox•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Showing improved approach at High-A•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Returns with a bang Thursday•
-
Cubs' Eloy Jimenez: Hits first home run of season•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...