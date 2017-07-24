Jimenez (foot) fell a triple shy of the cycle Sunday with High-A Winston-Salem, finishing the day 5-for-6 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Jimenez left Friday's contest prematurely after fouling a ball off his foot, but it doesn't appear to be having any lingering effects on the top prospect. He's now slashing .452/.514/.806 in nine games with his new organization as he continues to raise his already high prospect stock.