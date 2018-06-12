White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not ready for MLB yet
Jimenez will need a stop at Triple-A Charlotte before joining the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Jimenez has cooled off a bit at Double-A Birmingham, having gone 5-for-22 since June 3, but still leads the Southern League with a .576 slugging percentage. His bat appears to be MLB-ready, however, his defense lags behind his offense.
