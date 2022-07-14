Jimenez (leg) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Jimenez exited Wednesday's game against the Guardians due to right leg tightness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one matchup. AJ Pollock is starting in left field and batting seventh.
