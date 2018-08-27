Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, walk and three RBI for Triple-A Charlotte in its 10-4 win over Gwinnett on Sunday.

Jimenez has tallied at least three hits in three of his past four games for Charlotte and owns a 1.027 OPS across 199 plate appearances in the International League since earning a promotion from Double-A Birmingham in late June. It's evident at this point that Jimenez is ready for a taste of the majors, but due to service-time considerations, the White Sox may not be willing to indulge him until 2019.