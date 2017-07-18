Jimenez has gone 4-for-10 with a double, five RBI, four walks and two strikeouts at High-A Winston Salem over his first three games since being acquired by the White Sox.

The White Sox have a loaded farm system after parting with several veterans since last winter. The latest prize is Jimenez, who is widely regarded as a top prospect regardless of who's doing the evaluation. He's at least two years away from being an outfield regular in the major leagues.