Jimenez (leg) isn't starting Saturday against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez has been dealing with right leg tightness recently and is unlikely to be available until after the All-Star break since he hasn't resumed running. AJ Pollock is taking over in left field and batting sixth during Saturday's matchup.
