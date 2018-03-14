White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Optioned to Double-A
Jimenez was optioned to Double-A Birmingham on Wednesday.
This was an expected move as Jimenez will open up the 2018 season back at the Double-A level. Over four appearances in the Cactus League this spring, he's gone 4-for-7 with two home runs, one triple and three RBI. Unfortunately, Jimenez battled a knee injury over the first few weeks of camp, but he's at full health heading into the regular season.
