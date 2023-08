Jimenez is out of the lineup Friday at Cleveland due to a sore heel, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This may be something of a lingering issue for Jimenez, who was limited to pinch-hitting duties in Thursday's series finale against the Rangers. Oscar Colas is serving as Chicago's designated hitter Friday against the Guardians and Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Trayce Thompson will start across the outfield.